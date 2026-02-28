Protest in the Skies: Passengers Take a Stand Against Airline Chaos

Chaos erupted at Kempegowda International Airport when passengers heading to Nepal staged a protest against gross mismanagement by a private airline.

Their travel plans were upended as the flight failed to land in Kathmandu twice and diverted to Lucknow, leaving travelers stranded and demanding accountability.

The Central Industrial Security Force had to intervene but couldn't immediately ease the tensions boiling among the affected passengers. Many travelers criticized the airline for poor communication and coordination.