Left Menu

Mary Earps Bids Farewell: A New Era For England Women's Football

England women's team coach Sarina Wiegman expressed disappointment over goalkeeper Mary Earps' decision to retire from international football. Earps, who was instrumental in England's 2022 Euro win and 2023 World Cup runner-up finish, made this surprising announcement prior to the European Championship, marking a new era for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:14 IST
Mary Earps Bids Farewell: A New Era For England Women's Football
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England women's coach Sarina Wiegman expressed her sadness and disappointment after seasoned goalkeeper Mary Earps chose to retire from international football, just five weeks ahead of the European Championship. Earps, a key player in England's Euro 2022 victory and 2023 World Cup runner-up achievement, announced her shock decision on Tuesday, heralding a new era for the team.

"I want her in my team," Wiegman revealed to reporters before their Nations League match against Portugal at Wembley. Despite Earps' departure, Chelsea's Hannah Hampton has emerged as a strong contender for the starting goalkeeper position. Wiegman and England captain Leah Williamson acknowledged Earps' leadership and experience, emphasizing the importance of players stepping up in her absence.

Other team changes include Chelsea defender Millie Bright's withdrawal due to fatigue and Tottenham Hotspur's Ella Morris dealing with a knee injury. Lauren James is making strides in her rehabilitation and is expected to join England's squad in their European title defense. The Nations League game against Spain in Barcelona follows, with Wiegman set to announce the Euro squad on June 5 before the tournament kicks off in Switzerland on July 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025