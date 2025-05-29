Mary Earps Bids Farewell: A New Era For England Women's Football

England women's coach Sarina Wiegman expressed her sadness and disappointment after seasoned goalkeeper Mary Earps chose to retire from international football, just five weeks ahead of the European Championship. Earps, a key player in England's Euro 2022 victory and 2023 World Cup runner-up achievement, announced her shock decision on Tuesday, heralding a new era for the team.

"I want her in my team," Wiegman revealed to reporters before their Nations League match against Portugal at Wembley. Despite Earps' departure, Chelsea's Hannah Hampton has emerged as a strong contender for the starting goalkeeper position. Wiegman and England captain Leah Williamson acknowledged Earps' leadership and experience, emphasizing the importance of players stepping up in her absence.

Other team changes include Chelsea defender Millie Bright's withdrawal due to fatigue and Tottenham Hotspur's Ella Morris dealing with a knee injury. Lauren James is making strides in her rehabilitation and is expected to join England's squad in their European title defense. The Nations League game against Spain in Barcelona follows, with Wiegman set to announce the Euro squad on June 5 before the tournament kicks off in Switzerland on July 2.

