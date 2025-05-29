Ponting's Push: Arshdeep Singh as India's Surprising Asset for England Tests

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has strongly recommended India to include Arshdeep Singh in their starting lineup for the upcoming Test series against England, commencing June 20 at Headingley. Arshdeep, who has already made a name for himself as India's top T20I wicket-taker with 26 scalps, has yet to earn a Test debut.

Ponting's advocacy for Arshdeep is rooted in first-hand experience from their time together at the Punjab Kings in the current IPL season. As an ICC Hall of Famer, Ponting places immense confidence in Arshdeep's character, diligence, and technical prowess—attributes he deems vital for Test captain Shubman Gill. 'I've come to know him well; he's a wonderful presence in any team, fun-loving, and laid-back,' Ponting noted on the ICC Review.

The selector's announcement of the Test squad saw Ponting publicly congratulate Arshdeep, calling his selection well-deserved. With Jasprit Bumrah possibly missing all five Test matches, the 26-year-old Arshdeep presents a promising alternative given his expertise in swing bowling. Despite his T20I success, Arshdeep's domestic red-ball career reflects his potential with noteworthy performances, including 66 wickets in 21 first-class games.

Ponting argues for Arshdeep's inclusion, citing the potential benefits of having a skillful left-arm pace bowler in the English conditions. His previous County Cricket experience further substantiates his readiness, having taken 13 wickets in five Division 1 matches for Kent. His ability to generate swing with the Dukes ball, even after numerous overs, is a rare asset for India, Ponting emphasized.

'His ability to move the ball and deliver left-arm pace makes him an unmissable choice for India in England,' Ponting concluded. The former captain's insights support the view that Arshdeep's unique capabilities could be pivotal in the upcoming series. (ANI)

