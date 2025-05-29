Left Menu

Blue Tigresses Gear Up for AFC Qualifiers: Youth vs Experience

The Indian women's football team, led by coach Crispin Chettri, is gearing up for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers. Emphasizing development, the team is a mix of young talent and seasoned players, preparing to face Uzbekistan in friendly matches as part of their preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian women's football team, popularly known as the Blue Tigresses, will clash with Uzbekistan in a set of international friendlies this Friday. These matches serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Head Coach Crispin Chettri, who has been at the helm since February, is driving a youth-focused strategy, rejuvenating the team with young talent surrounded by seasoned players such as Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Grace Dangmei, and Sweety Devi Ngangbam.

India will compete in Group B during the AFC Qualifiers, facing Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Iraq, and host nation Thailand. Chettri highlights development over results, determined to take advantage of opportunities to train younger players for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

