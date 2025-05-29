Blue Tigresses Gear Up for AFC Qualifiers: Youth vs Experience

The Indian women's football team, popularly known as the Blue Tigresses, will clash with Uzbekistan in a set of international friendlies this Friday. These matches serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Head Coach Crispin Chettri, who has been at the helm since February, is driving a youth-focused strategy, rejuvenating the team with young talent surrounded by seasoned players such as Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Grace Dangmei, and Sweety Devi Ngangbam.

India will compete in Group B during the AFC Qualifiers, facing Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Iraq, and host nation Thailand. Chettri highlights development over results, determined to take advantage of opportunities to train younger players for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)