Singapore Badminton Open 2025: Mixed Fortunes for India's Star Shuttlers

India's badminton aces faced mixed results at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy exited in singles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty found success in men's doubles. Women's and mixed doubles teams couldn't progress further. The tournament saw a blend of triumphs and setbacks for Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:49 IST
PV Sindhu (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
India's badminton players experienced a rollercoaster of results at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025, with top stars exiting at various stages. PV Sindhu, who advanced past the first round hurdles, was eventually outclassed by Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China, in a hard-fought match stretching over an hour.

Sindhu started slow but valiantly leveled the match before falling short in the deciding game, marking her seventh defeat to Yufei in 13 encounters. On the men's side, HS Prannoy couldn't withstand the heat from France's Christo Popov, bowing out in straight sets.

However, there was some solace in the form of men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who returned from injury layoff to showcase resilience against Indonesia's top combination. India's campaign was also dampened by early exits in women's and mixed doubles categories.

