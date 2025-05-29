Left Menu

India Shines with Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

India celebrated an impressive performance at the Asian Athletics Championships with Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable, and the women's 4x400m relay team winning gold. The nation collected three golds, two silvers, and a bronze, with India tallying 14 medals overall. Sable made history in steeplechase, while Yarraji set a championship record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:37 IST
India basked in the glory of gold at the Asian Athletics Championships on Thursday, with its athletes delivering stellar performances. Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable, and the women's 4x400m relay team stood out, taking home gold at the event.

Yarraji and Sable set remarkable benchmarks, with Yarraji clinching her second consecutive gold with a new championship record. Sable's victory in steeplechase marked a historic achievement, as he became the first Indian man in 36 years to win this title.

The Indian athletes secured a total of 14 medals, including three golds, two silvers, and a bronze, despite challenges like a massive thunderstorm disrupting proceedings. Overall, India's prowess and persistence were on full display, consolidating its position in the athletics arena.

