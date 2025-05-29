Left Menu

Shooting League Set to Elevate India's Growing Interest in Sports

Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale anticipates the debut of the Shooting League of India will boost the sport's popularity in India. The tournament, planned for late 2025, aims to showcase Indian and international athletes across diverse shooting disciplines, fostering grassroots interest and competitive exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:57 IST
Shooting League Set to Elevate India's Growing Interest in Sports
Swapnil Kusale (Photo: Kiren Rijiju/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the popularity of shooting sports, Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale has highlighted the potential impact of the Shooting League of India, particularly after India's remarkable performance at the 2024 Summer Games. Announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) earlier this month, the inaugural league aims to captivate audiences and expand the sport's reach.

Scheduled from November 20th to December 2nd, 2025, the league is anticipated to feature prominent athletes from both India and abroad. "With our recent achievements in Paris, interest in shooting is growing," Swapnil Kusale stated in an SLI press release. He stressed the need for broader exposure, especially among young enthusiasts, to cultivate a future generation of athletes.

The 2025 SLI edition will host mixed team events across pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines, as curated by the NRAI Technical Committee. Swapnil emphasized the unique environment of league tournaments compared to traditional national or international events, noting the increased competition and the transformative team dynamic, which he believes will enhance player performance and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025