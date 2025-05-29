Shooting League Set to Elevate India's Growing Interest in Sports

In a significant move to bolster the popularity of shooting sports, Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale has highlighted the potential impact of the Shooting League of India, particularly after India's remarkable performance at the 2024 Summer Games. Announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) earlier this month, the inaugural league aims to captivate audiences and expand the sport's reach.

Scheduled from November 20th to December 2nd, 2025, the league is anticipated to feature prominent athletes from both India and abroad. "With our recent achievements in Paris, interest in shooting is growing," Swapnil Kusale stated in an SLI press release. He stressed the need for broader exposure, especially among young enthusiasts, to cultivate a future generation of athletes.

The 2025 SLI edition will host mixed team events across pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines, as curated by the NRAI Technical Committee. Swapnil emphasized the unique environment of league tournaments compared to traditional national or international events, noting the increased competition and the transformative team dynamic, which he believes will enhance player performance and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)