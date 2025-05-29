SA20 League Shatters Records in Season 3, Eyes Bigger Goals

The SA20 League has established itself as a major fixture in South Africa's sports calendar, with Season 3 delivering record-breaking performances in broadcast reach, stadium attendance, and digital engagement. Capacity crowds flocked to events, resulting in a 70% increase in sold-out matches and a sold-out final for the third consecutive year.

Notably, over 400,000 fans attended games across six venues, with Newlands making history by selling out all its home matches. The league reached a significant milestone by selling its millionth ticket during a match at Wanderers, further underlining its growing popularity.

Viewership, both domestically and globally, saw impressive growth. Nielsen Sports reported a 47% rise in SuperSport's audience reach, and the finals witnessed a 72% viewership increase from the previous season. On the international front, a 37% boost in global viewership has positioned SA20 as one of the world's top T20 franchise leagues.

Digital platforms also experienced exponential growth, with social media followers, franchise team engagement, video views, and website traffic users increasing significantly. This emerging online presence contributed to a 30% rise in media value in South Africa and a surge in coverage from India.

League Commissioner Graeme Smith called Season 3 a 'game-changer,' acknowledging the fans' and stakeholders' critical roles in their success. With commitments to youth development, the League provided 26 young talents, including students, opportunities in sport-related roles, further aiding community and social impact efforts.

In partnership with the Laureus Sports for Good Foundation, SA20 raised R630,000 for social programs, while launching the Schools SA20 competition, engaging over 600 schools and crowning inaugural champions in both girls' and boys' categories. Looking ahead, the League is gearing up for its fourth season, with major announcements on fixtures and player signings expected soon.

