Shooting League of India: A New Arena for Global Exposure

Swapnil Kusale, an Olympic bronze medallist, believes that the newly announced Shooting League of India (SLI) will expand the sport's reach globally. Set to begin on November 20, SLI aims to inspire young athletes while providing a league-style platform for shooters from India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:02 IST
Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale emphasizes that the forthcoming Shooting League of India (SLI) will not only elevate the profile of shooting within the country but also on a global scale. The league is slated to take place from November 20 to December 2, featuring top shooters from various nations.

Announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the SLI is expected to further popularize shooting, following India's impressive performance at the 2024 Summer Games. Kusale highlights an increasing interest in shooting disciplines from the public, thanks to recent successes.

The league is designed to be a watershed moment for shooting in India, encouraging youth participation and featuring a range of events. Kusale underscores the importance of adapting to a team environment, which presents new challenges compared to traditional individual competitions.

