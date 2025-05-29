Punjab Kings' Aggressive Tactics Fall Short in IPL Qualifier

In a high-stakes IPL Qualifier, Punjab Kings' ultra-aggressive game plan backfired spectacularly against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leading to a crushing defeat. The home team was dismissed for just 101 runs on a challenging surface that made powerful hitting a risky endeavor.

The Punjab Kings' innings barely reached the halfway point, lasting only 14.1 overs. Their strategy of relentless attacking cricket saw them succumb to the skillful bowling of the RCB pace attack, including Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal, who took full advantage of the conditions.

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma further dismantled Punjab's lineup with crucial wickets. Despite the dismal batting display, Punjab Kings can draw some hope from past league successes, especially their tight victory over KKR defending a low score on a similar pitch.

