Alexander Bublik's Stunning Comeback at French Open

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik overcame a slow start, punctuated by interactions with the crowd, to defeat Australia's Alex De Minaur in a five-set thriller at the French Open. Initially trailing by two sets, Bublik revitalized his performance to secure what he considers one of his best Grand Slam victories.

Updated: 29-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:58 IST
Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik initially appeared to be sleepwalking through his French Open second-round match against Alex De Minaur, only to awaken and secure a hard-fought five-set victory.

Known for his unpredictable style, Bublik entertained crowds and engaged with ball kids while falling two sets behind the Australian, citing the early match time as a factor in his sluggish start.

Ultimately, Bublik surged back to win with set scores of 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, calling it one of his career's standout Grand Slam performances before facing Henrique Rocha in round three.

