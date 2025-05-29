Alexander Bublik's Stunning Comeback at French Open
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik overcame a slow start, punctuated by interactions with the crowd, to defeat Australia's Alex De Minaur in a five-set thriller at the French Open. Initially trailing by two sets, Bublik revitalized his performance to secure what he considers one of his best Grand Slam victories.
Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik initially appeared to be sleepwalking through his French Open second-round match against Alex De Minaur, only to awaken and secure a hard-fought five-set victory.
Known for his unpredictable style, Bublik entertained crowds and engaged with ball kids while falling two sets behind the Australian, citing the early match time as a factor in his sluggish start.
Ultimately, Bublik surged back to win with set scores of 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, calling it one of his career's standout Grand Slam performances before facing Henrique Rocha in round three.
