Thrilling Comeback: South Africa's Resilient Stand in T20 Clash

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul couldn't prevent South Africa from posting 187/7, thanks to a robust partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis and a late surge by Tristan Stubbs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:59 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping Group 1 Super Eights face-off at the T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three key wickets but could not prevent South Africa from reaching a formidable 187 for seven on Sunday.

South Africa initially found themselves struggling at 20 for 3. However, a formidable 97-run partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis turned the game around as they mounted a vigorous comeback, steering the team towards a competitive total.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh regaining control in the later overs, a late burst from Tristan Stubbs ensured South Africa ended their innings on a high, hitting two consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the closing over.

