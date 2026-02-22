Thrilling Comeback: South Africa's Resilient Stand in T20 Clash

In a gripping Group 1 Super Eights face-off at the T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three key wickets but could not prevent South Africa from reaching a formidable 187 for seven on Sunday.

South Africa initially found themselves struggling at 20 for 3. However, a formidable 97-run partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis turned the game around as they mounted a vigorous comeback, steering the team towards a competitive total.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh regaining control in the later overs, a late burst from Tristan Stubbs ensured South Africa ended their innings on a high, hitting two consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the closing over.