Manchester City's chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has vowed that the club will reassemble its squad efficiently in preparation for the FIFA Club World Cup. The Premier League clubs have endorsed a unique pre-tournament transfer window commencing on June 1, designed to enable swift player acquisitions.

Al Mubarak actively discussed City's precise transfer targets, aiming to finalize a new roster ahead of their match against Wydad AC on June 18. Reflecting on the past season, Al Mubarak admitted the club's previous transfer decisions lacked aggression, impacting their performance.

Amid a transitional phase, City had signed players like Omar Marmoush and Vitor Reis in January. Despite a disappointing season finish without a trophy, players like Rodri and Erling Haaland are eager for a comeback. The tone within the camp reflects an intense hunger for improvement and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)