Royal Challengers Bangalore Set for IPL Finale After Decisive Win Over Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets to advance to the IPL final. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma led a fierce bowling attack. Despite a resistance led by Kyle Jamieson, Bangalore's aggressive batting secured their spot in the final, with Philip Salt and Rajat Patidar leading the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:36 IST
Team RCB (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a spot in the Indian Premier League final after a commanding eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings on Thursday. The team's qualification for the final in Ahmedabad was powered by impressive performances from bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma, each claiming three crucial wickets.

Pursuing a modest target of 101, Bangalore's batters displayed formidable aggression, overshadowing a spirited defense led by Punjab's Kyle Jamieson. Despite Jamieson's efforts that momentarily echoed his World Test Championship victory, he could not shield Punjab from a comprehensive defeat.

Philip Salt's whirlwind innings paired with Rajat Patidar's decisive strokes, including a spectacular slog-sweep, sealed the match. The defeat highlighted Punjab's struggles as their lineup faltered against a fiery Bangalore side, posting only 101 runs, ultimately proving no match for RCB's all-encompassing prowess.

