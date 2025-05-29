Left Menu

Patidar Applauds RCB's Bowling Brilliance As Team Reaches IPL Final

RCB's Rajat Patidar praised their bowlers, especially Suyash Sharma, after a decisive win against PBKS. RCB thrived on stellar performances and fan support, securing their fourth IPL final pursuit. PBKS, meanwhile, gets another chance in the playoffs against Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:25 IST
Patidar Applauds RCB's Bowling Brilliance As Team Reaches IPL Final
Suyash Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar celebrated his team's qualification to the IPL final after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the first Qualifier. Patidar particularly highlighted the exceptional bowling display by both the pace attack and spinner Suyash Sharma, whose strategic bowling, despite conceding runs occasionally, was vital to the team's victory.

Patidar noted during the post-match presentation that the bowling unit executed their plans well, with Suyash's precise targeting of the stumps creating difficulties for the PBKS batsmen. Star opener Phil Salt's consistent start provided a solid foundation, leaving Patidar impressed with his performance and contributions to the team's success.

Expressing gratitude towards the loyal RCB fans, Patidar emphasized their role in the team's journey, acknowledging their support at various venues. As RCB triumphed with significant contributions from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood, who claimed key wickets, they now advance to the final, while PBKS looks forward to another playoff opportunity against either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025