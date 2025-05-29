Patidar Applauds RCB's Bowling Brilliance As Team Reaches IPL Final

In a commanding performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar celebrated his team's qualification to the IPL final after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the first Qualifier. Patidar particularly highlighted the exceptional bowling display by both the pace attack and spinner Suyash Sharma, whose strategic bowling, despite conceding runs occasionally, was vital to the team's victory.

Patidar noted during the post-match presentation that the bowling unit executed their plans well, with Suyash's precise targeting of the stumps creating difficulties for the PBKS batsmen. Star opener Phil Salt's consistent start provided a solid foundation, leaving Patidar impressed with his performance and contributions to the team's success.

Expressing gratitude towards the loyal RCB fans, Patidar emphasized their role in the team's journey, acknowledging their support at various venues. As RCB triumphed with significant contributions from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood, who claimed key wickets, they now advance to the final, while PBKS looks forward to another playoff opportunity against either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.