Patidar Applauds RCB's Bowling Brilliance As Team Reaches IPL Final
RCB's Rajat Patidar praised their bowlers, especially Suyash Sharma, after a decisive win against PBKS. RCB thrived on stellar performances and fan support, securing their fourth IPL final pursuit. PBKS, meanwhile, gets another chance in the playoffs against Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans.
- Country:
- India
In a commanding performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar celebrated his team's qualification to the IPL final after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the first Qualifier. Patidar particularly highlighted the exceptional bowling display by both the pace attack and spinner Suyash Sharma, whose strategic bowling, despite conceding runs occasionally, was vital to the team's victory.
Patidar noted during the post-match presentation that the bowling unit executed their plans well, with Suyash's precise targeting of the stumps creating difficulties for the PBKS batsmen. Star opener Phil Salt's consistent start provided a solid foundation, leaving Patidar impressed with his performance and contributions to the team's success.
Expressing gratitude towards the loyal RCB fans, Patidar emphasized their role in the team's journey, acknowledging their support at various venues. As RCB triumphed with significant contributions from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood, who claimed key wickets, they now advance to the final, while PBKS looks forward to another playoff opportunity against either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
ALSO READ
Rajat Patidar Aims to Reignite Form in Crucial RCB vs PBKS Qualifier
RCB Dominates Punjab Kings in IPL Qualifier with Supreme Bowling Performance
Priyansh Arya Shines in High-Stakes PBKS Victory
Punjab Kings' Aggressive Tactics Fall Short in IPL Qualifier
Thrilling Victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL Qualifier