Tsitsipas Recruits Ivanisevic to Revitalize Career Before Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas has enlisted Goran Ivanisevic as his new coach to bounce back from recent Grand Slam setbacks. After an early exit at Roland Garros, Tsitsipas hopes to improve his performance with Ivanisevic's guidance, aiming for a strong grass court season leading up to Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:05 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has appointed former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic as his new coach in a bid to reverse his fortunes after a string of Grand Slam disappointments. The Greek star made an early exit at Roland Garros, prompting a strategic change to improve his results.

The collaboration was announced by the Iconico Talent Agency, just as Tsitsipas prepares for the 2025 grass court season. This switch seeks to utilize Ivanisevic's expertise, having previously coached Novak Djokovic to multiple Grand Slam titles. Tsitsipas aims to reestablish himself as a top contender.

Once ranked as high as number three, Tsitsipas has now fallen to 20th in the world, his lowest rank in nearly seven years. With Wimbledon approaching on June 30, the Greek player hopes this coaching change will help him excel on the prestigious grass courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

