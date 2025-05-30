Left Menu

England's Commanding Win: Brook Leads the Charge in Remarkable ODI Triumph

In a dominant display, England crushed West Indies by 238 runs in the first ODI match of the series at Edgbaston. Led by new captain Harry Brook, the team ended their losing streak, with notable contributions from Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root. West Indies struggled, collapsing to 162 all out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:21 IST
England's Commanding Win: Brook Leads the Charge in Remarkable ODI Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable ODI match at Edgbaston, England dismantled West Indies by 238 runs, halting a seven-match losing streak. This victory marks a promising start for Harry Brook as the team's full-time captain.

England, electing to bat, amassed a massive total of 400-8. Jacob Bethell delivered a powerful 82 runs from 53 balls, while Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and the new captain Brook himself added crucial half-centuries, overwhelming a faltering West Indies bowling attack.

England's bowlers then dominated, with Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton taking three wickets each. Brook, impressing beyond his captaincy, secured five catches as West Indies stumbled to 162 all out. Only Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, and a lively 29 from Jayden Seales provided resistance. The next match is set for Sunday in Cardiff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025