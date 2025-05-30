England's Commanding Win: Brook Leads the Charge in Remarkable ODI Triumph
In a dominant display, England crushed West Indies by 238 runs in the first ODI match of the series at Edgbaston. Led by new captain Harry Brook, the team ended their losing streak, with notable contributions from Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root. West Indies struggled, collapsing to 162 all out.
In a remarkable ODI match at Edgbaston, England dismantled West Indies by 238 runs, halting a seven-match losing streak. This victory marks a promising start for Harry Brook as the team's full-time captain.
England, electing to bat, amassed a massive total of 400-8. Jacob Bethell delivered a powerful 82 runs from 53 balls, while Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and the new captain Brook himself added crucial half-centuries, overwhelming a faltering West Indies bowling attack.
England's bowlers then dominated, with Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton taking three wickets each. Brook, impressing beyond his captaincy, secured five catches as West Indies stumbled to 162 all out. Only Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, and a lively 29 from Jayden Seales provided resistance. The next match is set for Sunday in Cardiff.
