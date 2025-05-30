Gukesh Triumphs in Armageddon Chess Clash; Carlsen Dominates Erigaisi
In a gripping round at Norway Chess, India's D Gukesh bested Fabiano Caruana in an Armageddon tie-break, while Magnus Carlsen showcased his prowess against Arjun Erigaisi. The tournament sees Carlsen leading, followed closely by Caruana, as Gukesh and Erigaisi stand fourth. Koneru Humpy maintains joint lead in women's section.
D Gukesh emerged victorious against Fabiano Caruana in a nail-biting Armageddon tie-break at Norway Chess, defying the odds on what is traditionally an unlucky birthday for him. Gukesh's defensive prowess prevented Caruana from capitalizing on a pawn advantage during the round, leading to the tie-break showdown.
Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen reasserted his dominance by outsmarting Arjun Erigaisi in the endgame. The Norwegian superstar, currently topping the leaderboard, expertly navigated an unfamiliar position, seizing three points and distancing himself from the competition. Erigaisi, despite his efforts, succumbed to Carlsen's tactical superiority.
In the women's section, Koneru Humpy shared the lead with Anna Muzychuk after a loss to Wenjun Ju in an Armageddon tie-break. R. Vaishali secured a pivotal half point, defeating Muzychuk, showcasing the competitive spirit and skill on display this tournament.
