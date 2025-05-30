Disqualification Drama and Javelin Joy: India's Mixed Fortunes at Asian Athletics Championships

India experienced a rollercoaster of outcomes at the Asian Athletics Championships when the men's 4x100m relay team was disqualified during the preliminary rounds due to a faulty baton exchange. This misstep led to their exit as officials flagged a violation of World Athletics' Technical Rule 24.7, a fate shared by the Malaysian team.

Despite the setback, Indian spirits soared as Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh secured spots in the men's javelin throw finals. Both athletes delivered impressive performances, with Yadav placing fifth with a throw of 79.62m, while Singh earned his spot with a 76.67m effort. Meanwhile, Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem topped the qualifiers, signaling a thrilling final to come.

Additional highlights for India included Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Gandhe advancing to the 200m finals in the women's hurdles, as well as Animesh Kujur reaching the men's 200m semis. In a show of strength, Nandini Agsara led the heptathlon, edging out China's Liu Jingyi, as exciting events, including the javelin throw, were still unfolding.