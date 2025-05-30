AB de Villiers Backs Virat Kohli for IPL Glory

The cricket world is abuzz as South African legend AB de Villiers places his faith in Virat Kohli to spearhead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their elusive maiden Indian Premier League title. Kohli, hailed as the 'ultimate team man', may have missed out on runs in the recent qualifier, but his unparalleled focus and leadership continue to inspire the team.

RCB stormed into the IPL 2025 final after a dominant display against Punjab Kings, thanks to key players like Kohli and pacer Josh Hazlewood. Former RCB star De Villiers remains optimistic about Kohli's potential impact in the June 3 final, highlighting the team's growth into a balanced and cohesive unit.

The team's opportunity to secure their first title strengthens hopes as Hazlewood and Phil Salt express optimism in their cohesive bowling attack. With an impressive squad and strategic depth, RCB eyes victory, riding on Kohli's determined leadership and the collective spirit of the squad.