AB de Villiers Backs Virat Kohli for IPL Glory

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers expresses confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first IPL title. Despite a modest show in the qualifier, Kohli's focus and celebratory spirit impressed De Villiers as RCB aims for success in the 2025 IPL final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:06 IST
Virat Kohli

The cricket world is abuzz as South African legend AB de Villiers places his faith in Virat Kohli to spearhead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their elusive maiden Indian Premier League title. Kohli, hailed as the 'ultimate team man', may have missed out on runs in the recent qualifier, but his unparalleled focus and leadership continue to inspire the team.

RCB stormed into the IPL 2025 final after a dominant display against Punjab Kings, thanks to key players like Kohli and pacer Josh Hazlewood. Former RCB star De Villiers remains optimistic about Kohli's potential impact in the June 3 final, highlighting the team's growth into a balanced and cohesive unit.

The team's opportunity to secure their first title strengthens hopes as Hazlewood and Phil Salt express optimism in their cohesive bowling attack. With an impressive squad and strategic depth, RCB eyes victory, riding on Kohli's determined leadership and the collective spirit of the squad.

