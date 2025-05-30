Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo's Future: Al-Nassr Battles to Extend Contract

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are negotiating over a contract extension amid interest from other clubs. The Portuguese star's future is uncertain following his statement on social media. Al-Nassr's sporting director emphasized Ronaldo's importance to Saudi soccer, despite the team not qualifying for the Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:18 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's Future: Al-Nassr Battles to Extend Contract
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr is in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about extending his contract, despite intense interest from other clubs in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, announced the club's sporting director Fernando Hierro. Speculation about Ronaldo's future heightened after Al-Nassr's season finale at Al-Fateh, where Ronaldo cryptically noted on social media that "this chapter is over."

Ronaldo's existing contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire on June 30, and the club is eager to secure his presence for future seasons. The Portuguese forward could also be part of the Club World Cup, scheduled from June 14-July 13 in the United States, following FIFA's introduction of a special transfer window.

While rumors linked Moroccan team Wydad Casablanca with Ronaldo, sources confirmed no discussions are occurring. Fernando Hierro praised Ronaldo as a trailblazer in Saudi soccer, acknowledging Ronaldo's role in raising the profile of the Saudi Pro League across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025