Al-Nassr is in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about extending his contract, despite intense interest from other clubs in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, announced the club's sporting director Fernando Hierro. Speculation about Ronaldo's future heightened after Al-Nassr's season finale at Al-Fateh, where Ronaldo cryptically noted on social media that "this chapter is over."

Ronaldo's existing contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire on June 30, and the club is eager to secure his presence for future seasons. The Portuguese forward could also be part of the Club World Cup, scheduled from June 14-July 13 in the United States, following FIFA's introduction of a special transfer window.

While rumors linked Moroccan team Wydad Casablanca with Ronaldo, sources confirmed no discussions are occurring. Fernando Hierro praised Ronaldo as a trailblazer in Saudi soccer, acknowledging Ronaldo's role in raising the profile of the Saudi Pro League across the globe.

