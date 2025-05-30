Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia Shines in Memorial Tournament's Challenging Course

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia excelled despite obstacles, shooting a 2-under 70 and securing a tied place for seventh in the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Meanwhile, Ben Griffin led with 65. Other Indian-Americans, including Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai, faced challenges amidst the rough course conditions at Muirfield Village.

Updated: 30-05-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Indian-American golf sensation Akshay Bhatia showcased resilience on a demanding Muirfield Village course, finishing with a commendable 2-under 70 in the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Despite encountering a double bogey and two bogeys, Bhatia remains a notable contender, tying for seventh place.

Bhatia, a two-time PGA Tour champion, trails five shots behind the leader, Ben Griffin, who continued his winning streak from the Charles Schwab Challenge with an impressive 65. The Memorial Tournament, known for its challenging course akin to next week's US Open, saw only 13 players breaking par amidst its tough conditions.

Fellow Indian-American players faced a challenging day; Sahith Theegala, recovering from a neck injury, shot a 2-over 74 landing him at tied 31st, while Aaron Rai ended with a 7-over 79. Despite mixed performances, the tournament remains open as players adapt to Muirfield Village's formidable layout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

