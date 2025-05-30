Left Menu

Indian Golfers Shine at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship

Indian amateur golfers displayed admirable performances at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship. Ranveer Mitroo secured a fifth-place finish in the boys' team event, and Saanvi Somu achieved a commendable 10th in the girls' individual category. The experience delivered significant inspiration and insights for the participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a laudable performance, Indian amateur golfers showcased their skills at the recent Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, achieving significant placements and gaining valuable insights.

In the boys' team event, Ranveer Mitroo emerged as a leading figure, finishing fifth overall with a combined team score of four-over 430. Meanwhile, in the girls' individual category, Saanvi Somu impressed with a two-over 74 final round to secure 10th place, contributing to the Indian pair's eighth-place finish in the team event.

The tournament also witnessed a shining moment for New Zealand as Cooper Moore clinched the boys' individual title. Despite tough competition, the Indian participants, including standout performer Ranveer, gained crucial experience, bolstering their confidence for future contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Funding Cut for Moderna's Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

