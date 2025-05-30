Indian Golfers Shine at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship

In a laudable performance, Indian amateur golfers showcased their skills at the recent Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, achieving significant placements and gaining valuable insights.

In the boys' team event, Ranveer Mitroo emerged as a leading figure, finishing fifth overall with a combined team score of four-over 430. Meanwhile, in the girls' individual category, Saanvi Somu impressed with a two-over 74 final round to secure 10th place, contributing to the Indian pair's eighth-place finish in the team event.

The tournament also witnessed a shining moment for New Zealand as Cooper Moore clinched the boys' individual title. Despite tough competition, the Indian participants, including standout performer Ranveer, gained crucial experience, bolstering their confidence for future contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)