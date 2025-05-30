Massimiliano Allegri's Return to AC Milan: A New Dawn or Repeat Tale?
Massimiliano Allegri, former AC Milan and Juventus manager, returns to AC Milan after the club's disappointing season under Sergio Conceicao. Allegri, known for his successful tenure at Juventus, is appointed following Milan's failure to qualify for European competition and amidst fan discontent with club leadership.
Massimiliano Allegri is set to make a triumphant return to AC Milan as the Serie A club announced his appointment on Friday, just a day after parting ways with Sergio Conceicao. The move follows a frustrating season where Milan missed out on European competition qualification.
The Italian football giant has seen a decline since their last Champions League win in 2007 and their recent Scudetto triumph in the 2021-22 season. Fan protests after their final match of the season reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the club's leadership strategy.
Allegri, who previously led Milan to a Serie A title in the 2010-11 season, brings a decorated resume from his time at Juventus, where he secured five league titles and twice guided them to Champions League finals.
