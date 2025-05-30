Massimiliano Allegri's Return to AC Milan: A New Dawn or Repeat Tale?

Massimiliano Allegri is set to make a triumphant return to AC Milan as the Serie A club announced his appointment on Friday, just a day after parting ways with Sergio Conceicao. The move follows a frustrating season where Milan missed out on European competition qualification.

The Italian football giant has seen a decline since their last Champions League win in 2007 and their recent Scudetto triumph in the 2021-22 season. Fan protests after their final match of the season reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the club's leadership strategy.

Allegri, who previously led Milan to a Serie A title in the 2010-11 season, brings a decorated resume from his time at Juventus, where he secured five league titles and twice guided them to Champions League finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)