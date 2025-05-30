Left Menu

Massimiliano Allegri's Return to AC Milan: A New Dawn or Repeat Tale?

Massimiliano Allegri, former AC Milan and Juventus manager, returns to AC Milan after the club's disappointing season under Sergio Conceicao. Allegri, known for his successful tenure at Juventus, is appointed following Milan's failure to qualify for European competition and amidst fan discontent with club leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:29 IST
Massimiliano Allegri's Return to AC Milan: A New Dawn or Repeat Tale?
Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is set to make a triumphant return to AC Milan as the Serie A club announced his appointment on Friday, just a day after parting ways with Sergio Conceicao. The move follows a frustrating season where Milan missed out on European competition qualification.

The Italian football giant has seen a decline since their last Champions League win in 2007 and their recent Scudetto triumph in the 2021-22 season. Fan protests after their final match of the season reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the club's leadership strategy.

Allegri, who previously led Milan to a Serie A title in the 2010-11 season, brings a decorated resume from his time at Juventus, where he secured five league titles and twice guided them to Champions League finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025