Left Menu

Resolution in the Ring: Bajrang Punia's Apology Closes Defamation Case

A Delhi court resolved a criminal defamation complaint against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he apologized to coach Naresh Dahiya. The case was settled when both parties agreed on a resolution. The issue stemmed from alleged defamatory remarks made by Punia during a protest against the former WFI chief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:37 IST
Resolution in the Ring: Bajrang Punia's Apology Closes Defamation Case
Bajrang Punia
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has settled a criminal defamation case involving wrestler Bajrang Punia, who tendered an unconditional apology to coach Naresh Dahiya. The resolution came on May 29 after both parties informed the judge of their mutual decision to resolve the matter amicably.

The defamation complaint arose after Dahiya accused Punia and others of making derogatory comments about him during a press conference held on May 10, 2023, at Jantar Mantar. The event was part of a protest against alleged sexual misconduct by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The ruling was marked as 'uncontested and compounded' by the judge, signifying the closure of the case following Punia's apology and the subsequent agreement between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025