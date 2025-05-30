Resolution in the Ring: Bajrang Punia's Apology Closes Defamation Case
A Delhi court resolved a criminal defamation complaint against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he apologized to coach Naresh Dahiya. The case was settled when both parties agreed on a resolution. The issue stemmed from alleged defamatory remarks made by Punia during a protest against the former WFI chief.
A Delhi court has settled a criminal defamation case involving wrestler Bajrang Punia, who tendered an unconditional apology to coach Naresh Dahiya. The resolution came on May 29 after both parties informed the judge of their mutual decision to resolve the matter amicably.
The defamation complaint arose after Dahiya accused Punia and others of making derogatory comments about him during a press conference held on May 10, 2023, at Jantar Mantar. The event was part of a protest against alleged sexual misconduct by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The ruling was marked as 'uncontested and compounded' by the judge, signifying the closure of the case following Punia's apology and the subsequent agreement between the parties.
