Paris on Edge: French Open and Champions League Final Collide in Roller Coaster Atmosphere
Roland Garros prepares for a hectic Saturday as tennis fans and supporters of Paris St Germain converge in Paris. With PSG's Champions League final coinciding with the French Open, authorities brace for potential chaos, ensuring safety measures and police presence are heightened, while organizers work closely with law enforcement.
Paris is set for a high-energy evening as Roland Garros hosts the French Open while nearby thousands of Paris St Germain fans gather at Parc des Princes for the Champions League final.
An estimated 40,000 PSG supporters will watch the screening, just 750 meters from the tennis event, leading to potential fan spillover and security concerns.
French Open director Amelie Mauresmo assured tight coordination with police, deploying 5,400 officers across the city. Measures include extended metro services to manage the crowd influx safely, reflecting on recent incidents prompting heightened alertness.
