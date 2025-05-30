Goa Challengers Aim for Third UTT Championship Triumph

The Goa Challengers, reigning champions of the Ultimate Table Tennis league, are gearing up to clinch their third successive title as the sixth season kicks off this Saturday. The franchise-based league features eight teams vying for supremacy.

The Goa team has been formidable, winning the championship in the past two seasons. Their roster boasts talents like India's Harmeet Desai, who achieved back-to-back UTT titles, alongside international players such as Zeng Jian from Singapore and Tiago Apolonia from Portugal.

This season introduces strategic changes, including a player auction and coaching selections, adding to the competition's intensity. Matches conclude with the grand final on June 15, highlighting a blend of youth and experience in the team's roster.

