Left Menu

Goa Challengers Aim for Third UTT Championship Triumph

Goa Challengers, the defending champions of Ultimate Table Tennis, aim to win their third consecutive title as the new season begins. The team has a strong lineup, including Harmeet Desai and international stars. The league introduces new strategic elements, promising a competitive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:12 IST
Goa Challengers Aim for Third UTT Championship Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Challengers, reigning champions of the Ultimate Table Tennis league, are gearing up to clinch their third successive title as the sixth season kicks off this Saturday. The franchise-based league features eight teams vying for supremacy.

The Goa team has been formidable, winning the championship in the past two seasons. Their roster boasts talents like India's Harmeet Desai, who achieved back-to-back UTT titles, alongside international players such as Zeng Jian from Singapore and Tiago Apolonia from Portugal.

This season introduces strategic changes, including a player auction and coaching selections, adding to the competition's intensity. Matches conclude with the grand final on June 15, highlighting a blend of youth and experience in the team's roster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025