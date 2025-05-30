Left Menu

Gulveer Singh: A Golden Streak in Asian Athletics

Gulveer Singh made history by winning his second gold at the Asian Athletics Championships, setting a new record in the men's 5000m with a time of 13:24.77sec. He joins elite Indian athletes achieving this feat. Meanwhile, India amassed a total of six gold medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:13 IST
Gulveer Singh: A Golden Streak in Asian Athletics
Gulveer Singh

Gulveer Singh, a national-record-holding runner from India, secured a stellar victory at the Asian Athletics Championships, clinching his second gold after an impressive 5000m performance. He clocked a remarkable 13:24.77sec, breaking a decade-old record and narrowly defeating Thailand's Kieran Tuntivate and Japan's Nagiya Mori, who took silver and bronze respectively. Previously held by Qatar's Mohamed Al-Garni in 2015, the record now bears Singh's name, further cementing his place among the greats of Indian long-distance running.

Adding to India's medal tally, Singh had earlier won gold in the 10,000m event, joining the ranks of Indian champions like Gopal Saini, Bahadur Prasad, and G Lakshmanan. However, the women's 3000m steeplechase saw defending champion Parul Chaudhary settling for silver, overshadowed by Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui's impressive finish.

India's performance remained noteworthy despite a setback in the men's 4x100m relay, where a baton exchange mishap led to disqualification. Nonetheless, in javelin throw, Sachin Yadav advanced to the finals, preserving hope for further accolades. Athletes Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Gandhe also progressed in the 200m finals, indicating promising prospects for Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025