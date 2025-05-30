Gulveer Singh: A Golden Streak in Asian Athletics

Gulveer Singh, a national-record-holding runner from India, secured a stellar victory at the Asian Athletics Championships, clinching his second gold after an impressive 5000m performance. He clocked a remarkable 13:24.77sec, breaking a decade-old record and narrowly defeating Thailand's Kieran Tuntivate and Japan's Nagiya Mori, who took silver and bronze respectively. Previously held by Qatar's Mohamed Al-Garni in 2015, the record now bears Singh's name, further cementing his place among the greats of Indian long-distance running.

Adding to India's medal tally, Singh had earlier won gold in the 10,000m event, joining the ranks of Indian champions like Gopal Saini, Bahadur Prasad, and G Lakshmanan. However, the women's 3000m steeplechase saw defending champion Parul Chaudhary settling for silver, overshadowed by Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui's impressive finish.

India's performance remained noteworthy despite a setback in the men's 4x100m relay, where a baton exchange mishap led to disqualification. Nonetheless, in javelin throw, Sachin Yadav advanced to the finals, preserving hope for further accolades. Athletes Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Gandhe also progressed in the 200m finals, indicating promising prospects for Indian athletics.

