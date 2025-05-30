Trent Alexander-Arnold: From Anfield to Madrid

In a landmark move, England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year agreement with Real Madrid, following a 20-year journey with Liverpool. This strategic signing will see the 26-year-old join the Spanish giants in time for the upcoming Club World Cup.

Although his contract with Liverpool was set to end on June 30, Real Madrid proactively secured his transfer to bolster their squad amid ongoing defensive challenges. Newly-appointed coach Xabi Alonso anticipates Alexander-Arnold will fill vital gaps left by injuries to key defenders like Daniel Carvajal.

During his illustrious career with Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold amassed 23 goals and 92 assists, contributing to the team's Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League triumphs. As he departs for Real Madrid, Liverpool expressed their gratitude for his substantial impact and bid him a heartfelt farewell.