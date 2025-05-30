Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Record as Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Titans

Suryakumar Yadav, a standout batter for Mumbai Indians (MI), is on the brink of breaking records as he readies himself for a pivotal eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Mullanpur this Friday. Just 48 runs away, Yadav could eclipse South African legend AB de Villiers' record for the most runs by a non-opening batter in an IPL season.

In the ongoing tournament, Yadav has emerged as MI's top run-scorer with an impressive 640 runs in 14 innings, boasting an average of 71.11 and a striking rate of 167.97. This impressive performance includes five half-centuries, and he is currently the third leading run-scorer overall in this edition.

As both teams vie for a crucial spot in the Qualifier Two, where the winner will face Punjab Kings for a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MI's hopes largely rest on Yadav's shoulders. Historically, in 11 IPL knockout matches, he has accumulated 329 runs at an average of 36.55, adding three half-centuries to his name.

