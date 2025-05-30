Left Menu

Thrilling Sixth Day at the French Open: Sabalenka and Anisimova Secure Victories

The sixth day at the French Open saw significant victories, with Aryna Sabalenka overcoming Olga Danilovic and Amanda Anisimova defeating Clara Tauson. Zheng Qinwen advanced by beating Victoria Mboko, while top seeds including Carlos Alcaraz continued their campaigns amidst sunny skies and warm temperatures at Roland Garros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:05 IST
Thrilling Sixth Day at the French Open: Sabalenka and Anisimova Secure Victories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The sixth day of the French Open unfolded with riveting matches, as top athletes battled fiercely on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Under a sunny sky, Aryna Sabalenka, world number one, displayed dominance by defeating Serbia's Olga Danilovic with a confident 6-2 6-3 victory to progress to the fourth round.

Amanda Anisimova followed suit, taking down Denmark's Clara Tauson 7-6(4) 6-4, setting up a potential meeting with Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen secured her spot in the next round by overcoming Victoria Mboko of Canada with a solid 6-3 6-4 win.

The day also featured notable competitions, with other top seeds like Iga Swiatek and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showcasing their prowess. The action took place in blistering conditions, with temperatures feeling between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, adding a challenging element to the athletes' performances.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025