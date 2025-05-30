Left Menu

American Consortium Secures Majority Stake in Rangers FC

An American consortium, led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, has acquired a majority stake in Scottish club Rangers FC. The new ownership plans a £20 million investment, aiming to enhance performance and return Rangers to the top of Scottish football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:21 IST
American Consortium Secures Majority Stake in Rangers FC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, an American consortium, spearheaded by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, has taken a majority stake in the Scottish Premiership club, Rangers FC. This development, confirmed by Rangers on Friday, comes with the approval of the Scottish Football Association.

The new ownership plans to inject an impressive £20 million ($26.95 million) into the club, a move expected to transform the club's infrastructure, strategic planning, and enhance sporting excellence. Highlighting the transformative potential, Rangers chairman Fraser Thornton has praised the expertise brought by the incoming investors.

This acquisition arrives as Rangers look to reclaim their place atop Scottish football; they recently finished second behind Celtic for the fourth consecutive year. Andrew Cavenagh emphasized the club's focus on performance, aiming to elevate Rangers back to the pinnacle of success, with aspirations for the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025