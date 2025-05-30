Left Menu

Jacob Bethell Reflects on IPL Journey with Virat Kohli as Mentor

Young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell shares his experience playing alongside Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli during the IPL. Describing the opportunity as 'electrifying', Bethell appreciates the insights and intensity Kohli brought to the game. Bethell's impressive performance continued in England's victory against the West Indies, securing 'Player of the Match'.

Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's emerging cricket talent, Jacob Bethell, has spoken highly of his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru alongside cricket icon Virat Kohli. Bethell emphasized the 'electrifying' feeling of batting with Kohli and valued the insights gained from their interactions both on and off the field.

The young all-rounder contributed significantly to RCB's campaign, scoring 67 runs in two innings, including a blistering 55 against Chennai Super Kings while sharing a pivotal 97-run partnership with Kohli. Despite his cameo, Bethell was quick to highlight the mentorship from Kohli as a key factor in his development.

Following his IPL stint, Bethell excelled in England's One-Day International (ODI) series win over the West Indies, delivering a match-winning performance of 82 runs in 53 balls and claiming one wicket. His contributions positioned him as the 'Player of the Match', reflecting his evolving stature within the England side.

