Breathe Easy: The Nasal Strip Trend Taking Over Tennis

Nasal strips, those adhesive bands worn across the nose, are making a noticeable appearance on tennis courts worldwide. Spearheaded by players like four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, the trend has caught the eye of tennis players seeking any edge in performance.

Despite skepticism about their scientific efficacy, many athletes are signing up, drawn by anecdotal benefits. Renowned for reducing snoring, these strips are believed to improve air intake during physical exertion. For some, like Nicolás Jarry, the strips address genuine breathing challenges post-surgery, while others, such as Jessica Pegula, are tempted to try.

While studies have largely shown a placebo effect, the psychological edge they offer cannot be discounted in elite sports. As the tennis world watches closely, the nasal strip trend seems set to continue expanding, with newer prototypes in development promising even more comfort.