Breathe Easy: The Nasal Strip Trend Taking Over Tennis

Nasal strips, once popularized by other sports icons, are gaining traction in tennis, thanks to players like Carlos Alcaraz. While the scientific benefits on performance are debated, many athletes embrace them for perceived improvements in breathing. This trend is both curiosity and necessity-driven among the tennis community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nasal strips, those adhesive bands worn across the nose, are making a noticeable appearance on tennis courts worldwide. Spearheaded by players like four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, the trend has caught the eye of tennis players seeking any edge in performance.

Despite skepticism about their scientific efficacy, many athletes are signing up, drawn by anecdotal benefits. Renowned for reducing snoring, these strips are believed to improve air intake during physical exertion. For some, like Nicolás Jarry, the strips address genuine breathing challenges post-surgery, while others, such as Jessica Pegula, are tempted to try.

While studies have largely shown a placebo effect, the psychological edge they offer cannot be discounted in elite sports. As the tennis world watches closely, the nasal strip trend seems set to continue expanding, with newer prototypes in development promising even more comfort.

