Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Roland Garros

Amanda Anisimova reflects on her past success and recent return to form at the French Open. After a mental health hiatus, the 23-year-old aims to improve her rankings and faces world number one Aryna Sabalenka next. Her comeback is driven by her supportive team and newfound balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:08 IST
Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova, the 23-year-old American tennis player, revisits her remarkable journey to the French Open semi-finals in 2019, expressing her intent to focus on the present as she challenges at Roland Garros. Following a mental health break due to burnout, she returned determined to climb the rankings.

In 2019, Anisimova made headlines at the Paris Grand Slam but struggled thereafter, resulting in a temporary hiatus. Now back, she shared, "When I first got back here, I was getting some flashbacks," reflecting fondly on past victories after defeating Clara Tauson, advancing to the fourth round.

Anisimova previously pursued art during her break, selling her paintings for charity. Ready to take on world number one Aryna Sabalenka, Anisimova is optimistic. She credits her return to the sport to her supportive team and stresses the importance of happiness both on and off the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

