Satwik-Chirag Shock World No. 1: Charge Into Singapore Open Semi-Finals

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made headlines by toppling the world No. 1 Malaysian duo to enter the Singapore Badminton Open semi-finals. After staging a commanding performance, the Indian pair now aims at defeating Malaysia's bronze medalists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:11 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo/Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty surged into the semi-finals of the Singapore Badminton Open 2025. Their victory came against the odds, overcoming the world No. 1 pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia, in straight sets, 21-17, 21-15.

Initially trailing in the second game, the Indian pair quickly turned the tide by exploiting weaknesses in their opponents' play, thus sealing their place in the semi-finals. This victory marks their fourth triumph in six encounters against the formidable Malaysian duo.

However, the journey hasn't been easy. Returning from a two-month injury hiatus, the Indian pair previously showcased their resilience by overcoming Indonesian contenders Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani. Meanwhile, Indian stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy bowed out after battling against higher-ranked opponents in their respective matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

