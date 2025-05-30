Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite 7000-Run Club with Explosive Performance

Mumbai Indians' ace batsman Rohit Sharma crossed the 7000-run milestone in the IPL during an electrifying match against Gujarat Titans. With an 81-run knock, Sharma secured MI's dominance. Despite early scares, Rohit thrived, joining just one other player, Virat Kohli, in this exclusive achievement.

Rohit Sharma (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' veteran opener Rohit Sharma etched his name in the annals of IPL history by surpassing the 7000-run milestone, becoming only the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to do so. Sharma's explosive 81 off 50 balls in a crucial Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans ensured MI's commanding victory at Mullanpur.

Despite his modest average heading into the match, Rohit shed his past restraints, capitalizing on dropped chances by opponents to reach the prestigious milestone in the ninth over. Twice in the early stages, Gujarat could have cut short his innings, but fielding lapses allowed him to press forward.

Rohit's performance was marked by authoritative batting against GT's bowlers, targeting Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan with ease. His innings ended in the 17th over, but not before achieving 7038 career runs with two centuries, 47 half-centuries, and a rare achievement of 302 sixes, racing past the 300 mark alongside Chris Gayle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

