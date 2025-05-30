Left Menu

Swiatek Sizzles at Steamy French Open: Extends Winning Streak

Defending champion Iga Swiatek battled through soaring heat to defeat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian at the French Open. Extending her winning streak to 24 matches at Roland Garros, Swiatek thrived under pressure, demonstrating resilience and adapting to challenging conditions on the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:46 IST
Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run at the French Open, securing a spot in the fourth round by defeating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian. The fifth-seeded Polish player overcame sizzling temperatures, showcasing adaptability and skill in a tightly contested match at Roland Garros on Friday.

The competition saw Swiatek race through the first set with strategic breaks, while Cristian rebounded strongly in the second, leading to an intense battle. Swiatek's composure was evident as she maintained her cool and capitalized on key moments, extending her remarkable French Open winning streak to 24 matches.

Reflecting on the conditions, Swiatek noted the heat benefitted her clay-court game, allowing for extra bounce. Looking ahead, she prepares to face seasoned opponents in the rounds to come, testing her adaptability once again in fluctuating temperatures similar to her experiences at the Olympics.

