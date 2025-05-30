Left Menu

Piastri Leads McLaren in Thrilling Spanish GP Practice

Oscar Piastri leads McLaren to dominate the second Spanish Grand Prix practice session, following teammate Lando Norris. Piastri set the fastest lap time, surpassing title rival Norris. Red Bull's Verstappen lagged behind, as Mercedes' George Russell emerged as Piastri's closest competitor. The new front wing requirements were introduced, though their impact remains unclear.

Updated: 30-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:56 IST
In an exhilarating display of speed, Oscar Piastri affirmed his dominance in the Formula One championship by leading McLaren during the second practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. Piastri clocked an impressive 1:12.760 at Circuit de Catalunya, edging out teammate and title competitor Lando Norris, who had set the pace earlier in the day.

While Norris, fresh off a win in Monaco, secured the fastest time in the initial session, he fell slightly behind Piastri in the subsequent outing. Max Verstappen of Red Bull, last year's Spanish GP winner, faced mechanical issues but remained competitive, closely followed by Mercedes' George Russell.

The weekend also saw the introduction of new front wing requirements aimed at stricter flex tests, though their immediate impact was uncertain. In an action-packed practice, drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showed variable performances as teams and fans anticipate Sunday's decisive race.

