Sanjay Takale Set for Thailand Rally Raid Debut as India's Sole T1 Competitor

Indian rally ace Sanjay Takale gears up for the Thailand Rally Raid Championship in Chachoengsao, marking his T1 class debut. As the sole Indian competitor, Takale strives to elevate India's motorsport presence globally, following his remarkable performance in the grueling Dakar Rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:43 IST
Sanjay Takale. (Photo: Sanjay Takale). Image Credit: ANI
Seasoned Indian rally driver Sanjay Takale, renowned for his endurance and skill, is poised to take on the Thailand Rally Raid Championship, slated from May 31 to June 1, 2025, in Chachoengsao Province. Takale, a key figure in Indian motorsport, will compete in the T1 class, marking his debut in this premier category of cross-country rallying. His participation highlights his trailblazer status as the only Indian in this class, reaffirming his role in promoting Indian motorsport on the international stage, according to a press release.

Reflecting on the shift from Dakar to Thailand, Takale remarked, 'The Dakar was a true test of endurance, grit, and mechanical reliability. The Thailand Rally Raid presents a unique challenge--tighter stages, unpredictable terrain, and extreme humidity.' Takale, known for his resilience, had a successful practice session, pushing the Toyota Hilux to its limits. He expressed excitement about returning to the wheel so soon after Dakar and pride in representing India in the T1 class. His career, marked by participation in prestigious events like the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), FIA World Rally Championship, and Dakar 2025, positions him as a formidable presence in the rally sphere.

The Thailand Rally Raid Championship, a cornerstone of Southeast Asia's off-road racing calendar, attracts elite drivers from across the region. The challenging two-day rally over Chachoengsao's rugged terrains is anticipated to test competitors' endurance and mechanics rigorously. Takale's entry not only signifies his inaugural venture into Thai off-road racing but also continues his mission to spotlight Indian talent in the international motorsport arena. With extensive experience and numerous podium finishes, Sanjay Takale champions Indian motorsport excellence as both competitor and ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

