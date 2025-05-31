Left Menu

Karim Benzema Leads Al-Ittihad to Saudi Cup Glory

Karim Benzema scored twice to secure Al-Ittihad's 3-1 win over Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Cup final, clinching a domestic double. Benzema's performance was pivotal, while Al-Qadsiah played the final minutes with 10 men following Ezequiel Fernandez's expulsion.

Karim Benzema was the star of the match, scoring twice as Al-Ittihad secured a 3-1 victory over Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Cup final. The victory marked Al-Ittihad's completion of a domestic double, further solidifying their dominance in the league.

Al-Ittihad, under the leadership of Laurent Blanc, controlled the game from start to finish. Despite Al-Qadsiah's best efforts, including a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they could not overcome the deficit, especially after Ezequiel Fernandez's red card.

Benzema opened the scoring by converting a cross from Steven Bergwijn, and later sealed the victory with a second goal in stoppage time. His exceptional performance demonstrated why he is the reigning SPL Player of the Season.

