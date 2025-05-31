Aggie Beever-Jones Shines with Hat-Trick in England's Dominant Victory Over Portugal

England showcased their prowess as they dominated Portugal 6-0 in the Women's Nations League, with Aggie Beever-Jones stealing the spotlight by scoring a hat-trick. The match held at Wembley saw hosts England taking an early lead, leaving Portugal struggling from the outset.

The additional goals from Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, and Chloe Kelly ensured England's decisive victory, keeping them second in League A. Despite facing a challenging week after Mary Earps' retirement announcement, Sarina Wiegman's team reset focus and displayed resilience on the pitch.

Ahead of their crucial match against Spain, England eyes a pivotal win to enhance their standing in the tournament and gear up for the European Championship defense set to begin in Switzerland.