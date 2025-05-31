Sai Sudharsan: Mastering the Basics for Red-Ball Success

Sai Sudharsan's stint in county cricket has reinforced his belief in the importance of mastering the basics of batting, as he gears up for his inaugural Test tour in England.

Following a successful IPL season where he scored 759 runs at an impressive average, Sudharsan's attention now turns to preparing for the rigors of red-ball cricket.

Despite the challenges of transitioning from a white-ball mindset, the left-handed batsman is focused on harnessing his county experiences to shine in the upcoming English summer.