Sai Sudharsan: Mastering the Basics for Red-Ball Success

Sai Sudharsan's experiences in county cricket emphasized the importance of mastering batting basics, boosting his confidence ahead of his first Test tour in England. After a stellar IPL performance, the focus shifts to adapting from white-ball to red-ball cricket, with preparations in full swing for the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 09:37 IST
Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan's stint in county cricket has reinforced his belief in the importance of mastering the basics of batting, as he gears up for his inaugural Test tour in England.

Following a successful IPL season where he scored 759 runs at an impressive average, Sudharsan's attention now turns to preparing for the rigors of red-ball cricket.

Despite the challenges of transitioning from a white-ball mindset, the left-handed batsman is focused on harnessing his county experiences to shine in the upcoming English summer.

