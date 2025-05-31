Left Menu

Ben Shelton's Unorthodox Shot Astonishes French Open Crowd

Ben Shelton amazed spectators at the French Open with an unorthodox one-handed shot after slipping onto his stomach. The 13th seed American was playing Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante. Despite losing footing, Shelton managed a creative return, showcasing his resilience during the match, which he won comprehensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 09:44 IST
Ben Shelton's Unorthodox Shot Astonishes French Open Crowd
Ben Shelton
  • Country:
  • France

Ben Shelton, the 13th-seeded American at the French Open, stunned audiences with a remarkable point played one-handed from a prone position during his match against Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Shelton was serving in the second set when an unexpected slip led him to fall onto his stomach. In an extraordinary display of dexterity, he managed to crawl and extend his arm, successfully returning the ball over the net.

After regaining his feet, Shelton continued to dominate, eventually winning the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. His performance featured another unexpected moment, as he humorously dealt with a bee during his post-match interview.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025