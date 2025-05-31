Ben Shelton's Unorthodox Shot Astonishes French Open Crowd
Ben Shelton amazed spectators at the French Open with an unorthodox one-handed shot after slipping onto his stomach. The 13th seed American was playing Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante. Despite losing footing, Shelton managed a creative return, showcasing his resilience during the match, which he won comprehensively.
Ben Shelton, the 13th-seeded American at the French Open, stunned audiences with a remarkable point played one-handed from a prone position during his match against Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante on Court Simonne-Mathieu.
Shelton was serving in the second set when an unexpected slip led him to fall onto his stomach. In an extraordinary display of dexterity, he managed to crawl and extend his arm, successfully returning the ball over the net.
After regaining his feet, Shelton continued to dominate, eventually winning the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. His performance featured another unexpected moment, as he humorously dealt with a bee during his post-match interview.
