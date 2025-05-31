Olympic Boxer's Challenge: Sex Testing Mandate Stirs Controversy

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif must undergo mandatory genetic sex screening to compete in upcoming events under World Boxing's new rules. This policy, announced Friday, aims to ensure fairness and safety in the sport by instituting sex, age, and weight standards.

Khelif, the Algerian gold medalist from the Paris Olympics, was singled out by World Boxing as needing to undergo the screening before competing at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands. This requirement has sparked controversy, particularly concerning transgender athletes and eligibility criteria. World Boxing has outlined a process involving chromosome testing and, if needed, additional medical evaluations.

The decision comes amid broader debates over sex eligibility in sports, following World Athletics' introduction of similar testing and proposals aimed at athletes with naturally high testosterone levels. Khelif's case highlights the complex issues surrounding sex testing and athlete inclusion in the Olympic community.