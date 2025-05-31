Left Menu

Olympic Boxer's Challenge: Sex Testing Mandate Stirs Controversy

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif faces mandatory genetic sex screening to compete under the new governing body, World Boxing. The policy aims to ensure fairness and safety by implementing sex, age, and weight standards. This move has sparked debate about testing and transgender inclusion in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-05-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 09:55 IST
Olympic Boxer's Challenge: Sex Testing Mandate Stirs Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif must undergo mandatory genetic sex screening to compete in upcoming events under World Boxing's new rules. This policy, announced Friday, aims to ensure fairness and safety in the sport by instituting sex, age, and weight standards.

Khelif, the Algerian gold medalist from the Paris Olympics, was singled out by World Boxing as needing to undergo the screening before competing at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands. This requirement has sparked controversy, particularly concerning transgender athletes and eligibility criteria. World Boxing has outlined a process involving chromosome testing and, if needed, additional medical evaluations.

The decision comes amid broader debates over sex eligibility in sports, following World Athletics' introduction of similar testing and proposals aimed at athletes with naturally high testosterone levels. Khelif's case highlights the complex issues surrounding sex testing and athlete inclusion in the Olympic community.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025