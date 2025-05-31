Mumbai Indians Face Stern Test from Rattled Punjab Kings in IPL Qualifier

Mumbai Indians present a formidable challenge for Punjab Kings in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League, with both teams vying for a spot in the finals. This crucial match, set for Sunday, follows Punjab's heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, are in a do-or-die situation after facing a setback in Qualifier 1. In contrast, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, continue their march towards a potential sixth IPL title, having ousted favorites Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

Confidence and strategy will be key in this high-stakes game. While Mumbai looks to its experienced players and new recruits for success, PBKS must address its bowling weaknesses and rally its opening pair to set the match's tone.

