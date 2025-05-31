Kagiso Rabada's Redemption: A Journey Beyond Apology

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, recently back in the spotlight after serving a month-long suspension for recreational drug use, maintains he won't dwell on repeated apologies. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rabada expressed his regrets to fans and discussed his plans to rejoin the South African team.

Rabada's stint with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL was cut short due to what the franchise initially termed 'personal reasons.' The truth later emerged, and Rabada returned to the field post-suspension, appearing in two more matches for the team. He has since issued a public apology, emphasizing his desire to move forward.

As Rabada prepares for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's, he seeks to address the situation with his teammates, acknowledging the importance of transparency and accountability. Reflecting on his time away from cricket, Rabada appreciates the smooth handling of the situation by all involved and is eager to return to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)