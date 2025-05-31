Thrilling Highlights and Upsets at the French Open's Seventh Day!
The seventh day of the French Open featured Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva's dominant win over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva and Arthur Fils' withdrawal due to injury, allowing Andrey Rublev to advance. Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and other top seeds were set for action under cloudy skies with light showers forecast.
Day seven of the French Open delivered thrilling matches and notable upsets, marked by Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva's commanding win against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, advancing to the round of 16.
French player Arthur Fils withdrew from his match with Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev due to a stress fracture, automatically sending Rublev to the fourth round. The decision follows Fils' grueling five-setter victory over Jaume Munar.
Despite the overcast and humid conditions, with rain anticipated, stars like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev continue their pursuit for glory at Roland Garros.
