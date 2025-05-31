Thrilling Highlights and Upsets at the French Open's Seventh Day!

Day seven of the French Open delivered thrilling matches and notable upsets, marked by Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva's commanding win against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, advancing to the round of 16.

French player Arthur Fils withdrew from his match with Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev due to a stress fracture, automatically sending Rublev to the fourth round. The decision follows Fils' grueling five-setter victory over Jaume Munar.

Despite the overcast and humid conditions, with rain anticipated, stars like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev continue their pursuit for glory at Roland Garros.

