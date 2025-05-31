Lifting Beyond Limits: Lalit Patel's Golden Triumph

Lalit Patel, a seasoned 56-year-old powerlifter from Gujarat, India, has made headlines by winning three gold medals at the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBBF) World Powerlifting Championship held in Pattaya, Thailand.

Competing in the Master Two category for lifters weighing between 83-93kg, Patel showcased his prowess by claiming top positions in bench press, deadlift, and squat during the event held from May 10 to 12. His victory comes after eight months of intensive training despite starting powerlifting only five years ago, while maintaining a strict vegetarian diet.

Patel's impressive track record includes 16 district-level, 18 state-level, and 12 national-level medals. With this global achievement, Patel intends to inspire and guide aspiring athletes and explore competitive bodybuilding opportunities.

