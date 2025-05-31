Left Menu

Lifting Beyond Limits: Lalit Patel's Golden Triumph

Lalit Patel, a veteran powerlifter from Gujarat, clinched three gold medals at the IBBF World Powerlifting Championship in Thailand. Competing in the Master Two category, he excelled in bench press, deadlift, and squat events. Patel plans to mentor young athletes and foray into competitive bodybuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:48 IST
Lifting Beyond Limits: Lalit Patel's Golden Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

Lalit Patel, a seasoned 56-year-old powerlifter from Gujarat, India, has made headlines by winning three gold medals at the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBBF) World Powerlifting Championship held in Pattaya, Thailand.

Competing in the Master Two category for lifters weighing between 83-93kg, Patel showcased his prowess by claiming top positions in bench press, deadlift, and squat during the event held from May 10 to 12. His victory comes after eight months of intensive training despite starting powerlifting only five years ago, while maintaining a strict vegetarian diet.

Patel's impressive track record includes 16 district-level, 18 state-level, and 12 national-level medals. With this global achievement, Patel intends to inspire and guide aspiring athletes and explore competitive bodybuilding opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025