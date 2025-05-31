Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Dominates Spanish Grand Prix Practice

Oscar Piastri excelled in the final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris in a strong one-two finish. The Australian set the fastest time, showcasing potential for qualifying. Despite challenges, McLaren performed well, leaving competitors like Lewis Hamilton behind.

Oscar Piastri emerged as the fastest during the final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, defeating fellow McLaren driver Lando Norris in a remarkable one-two performance on the timesheets.

Piastri's timing of one minute and 12.387 seconds affirmed the reigning champions' prowess and signaled his strong potential for the upcoming qualifying session. While Piastri also topped Friday's second session, Norris excelled in the initial round.

McLaren's impressive show persisted despite recent front wing flex tests, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' George Russell, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen trailing. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton faced car troubles, finishing ninth after voicing gear shift concerns to his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

